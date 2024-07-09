James Anderson's Last Test: A Historic Farewell at Lord's

James Anderson is set to play his 188th and final test for England against the West Indies at Lord's starting Wednesday. The legendary seamer will transition into a fast-bowling mentor after being excluded from plans for the 2025-26 Ashes by England's managing director Rob Key, coach Brendon McCullum, and captain Ben Stokes.

Anderson recently achieved the historic milestone of taking 700 wickets during a series in India. Despite returning impressive figures and being in top shape at the age of 42, he was informed of his exclusion from future Ashes series during a meeting in April.

This final test marks the end of Anderson's illustrious 21-year career, which began at Lord's in 2003. Meanwhile, new talents like Gus Atkinson and Jamie Smith are set to debut for England, signaling the beginning of a new era in English cricket.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)