James Anderson's Last Test: A Historic Farewell at Lord's

James Anderson will play his 188th and final test for England against the West Indies at Lord's, transitioning into a mentorship role. Despite impressive career stats including 700 wickets, Anderson was informed he wouldn't feature in the 2025-26 Ashes. New talents, Gus Atkinson and Jamie Smith, are set for their test debuts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 09-07-2024 17:05 IST | Created: 09-07-2024 17:05 IST
James Anderson
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

James Anderson is set to play his 188th and final test for England against the West Indies at Lord's starting Wednesday. The legendary seamer will transition into a fast-bowling mentor after being excluded from plans for the 2025-26 Ashes by England's managing director Rob Key, coach Brendon McCullum, and captain Ben Stokes.

Anderson recently achieved the historic milestone of taking 700 wickets during a series in India. Despite returning impressive figures and being in top shape at the age of 42, he was informed of his exclusion from future Ashes series during a meeting in April.

This final test marks the end of Anderson's illustrious 21-year career, which began at Lord's in 2003. Meanwhile, new talents like Gus Atkinson and Jamie Smith are set to debut for England, signaling the beginning of a new era in English cricket.

(With inputs from agencies.)

