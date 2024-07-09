Left Menu

Sumit Nagal Advances in Braunschweig ATP Challenger

India's top-ranked tennis player Sumit Nagal defeated Brazil's Felipe Meligeni Alves to advance to the second round of the Braunschweig ATP Challenger. Nagal, who is gearing up for the Paris Olympics, won 6-1 6-4. He is set to face Argentina's Pedro Cachin next.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Braunschweig | Updated: 09-07-2024 17:11 IST | Created: 09-07-2024 17:11 IST
Sumit Nagal Advances in Braunschweig ATP Challenger
Sumit Nagal
  • Country:
  • Germany

India's top-ranked tennis player Sumit Nagal has advanced to the second round of the Braunschweig ATP Challenger after a dominant win over Brazil's Felipe Meligeni Alves on Tuesday.

The Olympic-bound Nagal, who is seeded second in the tournament, secured a 6-1 6-4 victory on the clay court. The world number 73 will face Argentina's Pedro Cachin in the round of 16 on Wednesday.

The Braunschweig tournament serves as preparation for the upcoming Paris Olympics, set to begin later this month at the iconic Roland Garros Stadium.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into allegations of crimes against women and land grabbing in Sandeshkhali.

SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into alle...

 India
2
Accenture Acquires Excelmax Technologies to Boost Silicon Design

Accenture Acquires Excelmax Technologies to Boost Silicon Design

 India
3
Private Sector Banks in India Record Strong Growth in Market Capitalization

Private Sector Banks in India Record Strong Growth in Market Capitalization

 India
4
Chicken Prices Skyrocket in Punjab Amid Inflation Surge

Chicken Prices Skyrocket in Punjab Amid Inflation Surge

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cement Industry's Hidden Toll: High Diabetes and Obesity Rates Near Sokoto Factory

Influence of Social Media on E-Cigarette Use: Stricter Regulations and Education Needed

Transforming Public Health Education in Africa: Strategic Reforms for a Healthier Future

AI-Driven Badminton Analysis: Enhancing Shot Detection and Player Performance Strategies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024