Sumit Nagal Advances in Braunschweig ATP Challenger

India's top-ranked tennis player Sumit Nagal has advanced to the second round of the Braunschweig ATP Challenger after a dominant win over Brazil's Felipe Meligeni Alves on Tuesday.

The Olympic-bound Nagal, who is seeded second in the tournament, secured a 6-1 6-4 victory on the clay court. The world number 73 will face Argentina's Pedro Cachin in the round of 16 on Wednesday.

The Braunschweig tournament serves as preparation for the upcoming Paris Olympics, set to begin later this month at the iconic Roland Garros Stadium.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)