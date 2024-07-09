Sumit Nagal Advances in Braunschweig ATP Challenger
India's top-ranked tennis player Sumit Nagal defeated Brazil's Felipe Meligeni Alves to advance to the second round of the Braunschweig ATP Challenger. Nagal, who is gearing up for the Paris Olympics, won 6-1 6-4. He is set to face Argentina's Pedro Cachin next.
India's top-ranked tennis player Sumit Nagal has advanced to the second round of the Braunschweig ATP Challenger after a dominant win over Brazil's Felipe Meligeni Alves on Tuesday.
The Olympic-bound Nagal, who is seeded second in the tournament, secured a 6-1 6-4 victory on the clay court. The world number 73 will face Argentina's Pedro Cachin in the round of 16 on Wednesday.
The Braunschweig tournament serves as preparation for the upcoming Paris Olympics, set to begin later this month at the iconic Roland Garros Stadium.
