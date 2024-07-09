India vs South Africa: Decisive Women's T20 International Showdown Today
India's captain, Harmanpreet Kaur, won the toss and chose to bowl in the third and final women's T20 International against South Africa. South Africa leads the series 1-0 after winning the first match, with the second match being washed out due to rain. Both teams remained unchanged.
In a pivotal match of the women's T20 International series, India's captain Harmanpreet Kaur won the toss and elected to bowl against South Africa on Tuesday.
South Africa has already secured an unassailable 1-0 lead in the three-match series, clinching the first T20I. The second match, scheduled for last Sunday, was abandoned due to inclement weather.
Teams were unchanged for the series finale. India fielded Kaur, Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, and Jemimah Rodrigues, among others. South Africa's lineup featured Laura Wolvaardt as captain, alongside Tazmin Brits, Marizanne Kapp, and Chloe Tryon.
