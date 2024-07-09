Paris 2024 Olympics: Everything You Need to Know

The Paris 2024 Olympics, scheduled from July 26 to August 11, with the Paralympics following from August 28 to September 8, are set to be a historic event.

Iconic sites will host the Games, including the Eiffel Tower and Stade de France. New sports like competitive breakdancing, or breaking, will debut, while some like baseball-softball will be absent.

Heightened security is in place due to conflicts and threats, with 45,000 French police and security forces protecting attendees. If security demands, the opening ceremony plans along the Seine could be relocated.

