Paris 2024 Olympics: Everything You Need to Know
The Paris 2024 Olympics will be held from July 26 to August 11, 2024, with the Paralympics following from August 28 to September 8. The event will take place across various iconic venues, feature new sports like breaking, and will have heightened security measures due to global threats.
Updated: 09-07-2024 20:52 IST | Created: 09-07-2024 20:52 IST
The Paris 2024 Olympics, scheduled from July 26 to August 11, with the Paralympics following from August 28 to September 8, are set to be a historic event.
Iconic sites will host the Games, including the Eiffel Tower and Stade de France. New sports like competitive breakdancing, or breaking, will debut, while some like baseball-softball will be absent.
Heightened security is in place due to conflicts and threats, with 45,000 French police and security forces protecting attendees. If security demands, the opening ceremony plans along the Seine could be relocated.
