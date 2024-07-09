Left Menu

Paris 2024 Olympics: Everything You Need to Know

The Paris 2024 Olympics will be held from July 26 to August 11, 2024, with the Paralympics following from August 28 to September 8. The event will take place across various iconic venues, feature new sports like breaking, and will have heightened security measures due to global threats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 09-07-2024 20:52 IST | Created: 09-07-2024 20:52 IST
Paris 2024 Olympics: Everything You Need to Know
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • France

The Paris 2024 Olympics, scheduled from July 26 to August 11, with the Paralympics following from August 28 to September 8, are set to be a historic event.

Iconic sites will host the Games, including the Eiffel Tower and Stade de France. New sports like competitive breakdancing, or breaking, will debut, while some like baseball-softball will be absent.

Heightened security is in place due to conflicts and threats, with 45,000 French police and security forces protecting attendees. If security demands, the opening ceremony plans along the Seine could be relocated.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into allegations of crimes against women and land grabbing in Sandeshkhali.

SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into alle...

 India
2
Accenture Acquires Excelmax Technologies to Boost Silicon Design

Accenture Acquires Excelmax Technologies to Boost Silicon Design

 India
3
Private Sector Banks in India Record Strong Growth in Market Capitalization

Private Sector Banks in India Record Strong Growth in Market Capitalization

 India
4
Chicken Prices Skyrocket in Punjab Amid Inflation Surge

Chicken Prices Skyrocket in Punjab Amid Inflation Surge

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cement Industry's Hidden Toll: High Diabetes and Obesity Rates Near Sokoto Factory

Influence of Social Media on E-Cigarette Use: Stricter Regulations and Education Needed

Transforming Public Health Education in Africa: Strategic Reforms for a Healthier Future

AI-Driven Badminton Analysis: Enhancing Shot Detection and Player Performance Strategies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024