Pawan Singh Appointed to Olympic Shooting Jury in Paris

Pawan Singh, an official of the National Rifle Association of India, has been selected as a jury member for shooting sport at the Paris Olympic Games, starting July 26. This will be Singh's second consecutive Olympics, following his role at Tokyo 2021. He co-founded the Gun For Glory shooting academy with Gagan Narang.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-07-2024 21:10 IST | Created: 09-07-2024 21:10 IST
Pawan Singh, an official of the National Rifle Association of India, has been selected as one of the jury members for shooting sport at the Paris Olympic Games, beginning on July 26.

This will be Singh's second successive Games. He was selected for the same role for the Tokyo Olympics in 2021 by the International Shooting Sport Federation.

He, along with three others, will be part of the Result, Timing, and Score (RTS) jury members.

"It is going to be my second Olympics, and India will be sending their biggest shooting contingent. We will have 21 shooters competing for 27 medals at Paris, which is second after China," he said.

Pawan and Olympic gold and bronze medallist shooter Gagan Narang are co-founders of the Gun For Glory shooting academy.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

