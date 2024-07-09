Donna Vekic Triumphs in Career-Defining Wimbledon Match
Donna Vekic achieved a significant milestone by reaching her first Grand Slam semifinal at Wimbledon. Overcoming injuries and a tough opponent, Vekic defeated qualifier Lulu Sun. Vekic's performance makes her the second Croatian woman to reach the Wimbledon semifinals, following Mirjana Lucic in 1999.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Donna Vekic has secured the biggest victory of her career, reaching her first Grand Slam semifinal at Wimbledon. The 28-year-old Croatian, hampered by injuries in recent years, defeated qualifier Lulu Sun with a 5-7, 6-4, 6-1 win on Tuesday.
After a grueling match, Vekic stated, "I felt like I was dying out there, the first two sets. But I just kept going, hoping to have a chance and it came in the end.'' Vekic is now the second Croatian woman to make it to the last four at the All England Club, following Mirjana Lucic in 1999.
Lulu Sun, 23, an emerging talent from New Zealand and a former University of Texas college player, impressed in her Wimbledon debut, becoming the first New Zealander to reach the quarterfinals in the Open era. Vekic will face either No. 7 seed Jasmine Paolini or No. 19 Emma Navarro in the semifinals.
(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Indian table tennis player Sreeja Akula attains career-best ranking of World No. 24
USTA Safeguarding Review: 19 Key Recommendations to Protect Tennis Players
Sreeja Akula: India's Rising Table Tennis Star on the Road to Paris Olympics
Italy's Tennis Renaissance: From Grassroots to Grand Slam Glory
Italian Tennis Renaissance: From Grassroots to Grand Slams