Donna Vekic Triumphs in Career-Defining Wimbledon Match

Donna Vekic has secured the biggest victory of her career, reaching her first Grand Slam semifinal at Wimbledon. The 28-year-old Croatian, hampered by injuries in recent years, defeated qualifier Lulu Sun with a 5-7, 6-4, 6-1 win on Tuesday.

After a grueling match, Vekic stated, "I felt like I was dying out there, the first two sets. But I just kept going, hoping to have a chance and it came in the end.'' Vekic is now the second Croatian woman to make it to the last four at the All England Club, following Mirjana Lucic in 1999.

Lulu Sun, 23, an emerging talent from New Zealand and a former University of Texas college player, impressed in her Wimbledon debut, becoming the first New Zealander to reach the quarterfinals in the Open era. Vekic will face either No. 7 seed Jasmine Paolini or No. 19 Emma Navarro in the semifinals.

