Donna Vekic Triumphs in Career-Defining Wimbledon Match

Donna Vekic achieved a significant milestone by reaching her first Grand Slam semifinal at Wimbledon. Overcoming injuries and a tough opponent, Vekic defeated qualifier Lulu Sun. Vekic's performance makes her the second Croatian woman to reach the Wimbledon semifinals, following Mirjana Lucic in 1999.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 09-07-2024 21:35 IST | Created: 09-07-2024 21:35 IST
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Donna Vekic has secured the biggest victory of her career, reaching her first Grand Slam semifinal at Wimbledon. The 28-year-old Croatian, hampered by injuries in recent years, defeated qualifier Lulu Sun with a 5-7, 6-4, 6-1 win on Tuesday.

After a grueling match, Vekic stated, "I felt like I was dying out there, the first two sets. But I just kept going, hoping to have a chance and it came in the end.'' Vekic is now the second Croatian woman to make it to the last four at the All England Club, following Mirjana Lucic in 1999.

Lulu Sun, 23, an emerging talent from New Zealand and a former University of Texas college player, impressed in her Wimbledon debut, becoming the first New Zealander to reach the quarterfinals in the Open era. Vekic will face either No. 7 seed Jasmine Paolini or No. 19 Emma Navarro in the semifinals.

Cement Industry's Hidden Toll: High Diabetes and Obesity Rates Near Sokoto Factory

Influence of Social Media on E-Cigarette Use: Stricter Regulations and Education Needed

Transforming Public Health Education in Africa: Strategic Reforms for a Healthier Future

AI-Driven Badminton Analysis: Enhancing Shot Detection and Player Performance Strategies

