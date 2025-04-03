Kriish Tyagi: Rising Tennis Star Navigates Career-Defining Year

Kriish Tyagi stands on the precipice of a transformative year in his promising tennis career. As India's premier junior tennis player, Tyagi, aged 17, continues to make notable progress across both junior and senior tours. He is gearing up for a series of vital tournaments, including the Junior Grand Slams, which could significantly influence his future trajectory in the sport.

Recently, Tyagi competed in the SM Krishna Memorial Open in Bengaluru, his hometown, where he faced an early exit against SD Prajwal Dev in the opening round. Despite the loss, Tyagi remains buoyant, attributing the outcome to an adjustment challenge. 'It's always pleasant to play at home, but transitioning from Ahmedabad's different conditions was tough. The altitude change made the balls fly more, affecting my timing,' he explained.

Before this, Tyagi had an impressive stint at the ITF M25 Ahmedabad Open, reaching the semifinals before bowing out to eventual champion Aryan Shah. His deep run reinforced his capability to compete at elevated levels. Discussing his transition from junior to senior circuits, Tyagi observed, 'In crucial moments, senior players fare better. Their serving, returning, and strategic play are superior. Grasping these pivotal points can swing the match in your favor.'

Looking ahead, Tyagi's packed schedule includes key junior events. He plans to compete in Malaysia and Thailand before tackling the French Open Junior Grand Slam, followed by Wimbledon and the US Open. Having played at the Australian Open this year, Tyagi feels equipped for the challenges of Junior Grand Slams, as understanding opponents' games from previous competitions provides a competitive edge.

The SM Krishna Memorial Open also showcases upcoming Indian talents like Aryan Shah and Karan Singh, who are making notable strides. Tyagi praised the advancements in Indian tennis and the support for young athletes, highlighting his receipt of wildcards and opportunities provided by the Tennis Association. He noted, 'We push each other to excel, and the sport in India is advancing, with associations promoting young players.' Meanwhile, Aryan Shah, who ended Tyagi's Ahmedabad run, will face Prajwal Dev next, while Karan Singh plays against Nikita Ianin.

(With inputs from agencies.)