India Crushes South Africa with All-Round Performance to Level T20 Series
Pooja Vastrakar's career-best 4/13 and Smriti Mandhana's unbeaten half-century led India to a 10-wicket victory over South Africa in the final women's T20 International, leveling the series 1-1. Radha Yadav's 3/6 helped restrict South Africa to 84 runs, which India chased down with 55 balls to spare.
- Country:
- India
Pooja Vastrakar delivered a stunning bowling performance, taking 4/13, to set the stage for India's dominant 10-wicket victory over South Africa in the final women's T20 International, leveling the series at 1-1 on Tuesday.
Radha Yadav also played a crucial role with 3/6, helping to bowl out South Africa for just 84 runs in 17.1 overs. Openers Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma made light work of the chase, reaching 88 without losing a wicket, with Mandhana remaining unbeaten on 54.
Mandhana, scoring her 24th T20I half-century, ended the game emphatically with a six off Nadine de Klerk in the 10th over. India achieved its biggest victory over South Africa in this format, both in terms of wickets and balls remaining.
(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Indian Women's Cricket Team Gears Up for Historic Test Against South Africa
Muhammad Wasim Named Head Coach for Pakistan Women's Cricket Team
Indian Women's Cricket Team Geared Up for One-Off Test Against South Africa
Shafali Verma Shatters Records with Historic 205 Against South Africa
Shafali Verma Smashes Record-Breaking Double Century, Sets India's High Score