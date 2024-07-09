India Crushes South Africa with All-Round Performance to Level T20 Series

Pooja Vastrakar delivered a stunning bowling performance, taking 4/13, to set the stage for India's dominant 10-wicket victory over South Africa in the final women's T20 International, leveling the series at 1-1 on Tuesday.

Radha Yadav also played a crucial role with 3/6, helping to bowl out South Africa for just 84 runs in 17.1 overs. Openers Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma made light work of the chase, reaching 88 without losing a wicket, with Mandhana remaining unbeaten on 54.

Mandhana, scoring her 24th T20I half-century, ended the game emphatically with a six off Nadine de Klerk in the 10th over. India achieved its biggest victory over South Africa in this format, both in terms of wickets and balls remaining.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)