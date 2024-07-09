Left Menu

India Crushes South Africa with All-Round Performance to Level T20 Series

Pooja Vastrakar's career-best 4/13 and Smriti Mandhana's unbeaten half-century led India to a 10-wicket victory over South Africa in the final women's T20 International, leveling the series 1-1. Radha Yadav's 3/6 helped restrict South Africa to 84 runs, which India chased down with 55 balls to spare.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 09-07-2024 21:47 IST | Created: 09-07-2024 21:47 IST
India Crushes South Africa with All-Round Performance to Level T20 Series
Pooja Vastrakar
  • Country:
  • India

Pooja Vastrakar delivered a stunning bowling performance, taking 4/13, to set the stage for India's dominant 10-wicket victory over South Africa in the final women's T20 International, leveling the series at 1-1 on Tuesday.

Radha Yadav also played a crucial role with 3/6, helping to bowl out South Africa for just 84 runs in 17.1 overs. Openers Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma made light work of the chase, reaching 88 without losing a wicket, with Mandhana remaining unbeaten on 54.

Mandhana, scoring her 24th T20I half-century, ended the game emphatically with a six off Nadine de Klerk in the 10th over. India achieved its biggest victory over South Africa in this format, both in terms of wickets and balls remaining.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into allegations of crimes against women and land grabbing in Sandeshkhali.

SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into alle...

 India
2
Accenture Acquires Excelmax Technologies to Boost Silicon Design

Accenture Acquires Excelmax Technologies to Boost Silicon Design

 India
3
Private Sector Banks in India Record Strong Growth in Market Capitalization

Private Sector Banks in India Record Strong Growth in Market Capitalization

 India
4
Chicken Prices Skyrocket in Punjab Amid Inflation Surge

Chicken Prices Skyrocket in Punjab Amid Inflation Surge

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cement Industry's Hidden Toll: High Diabetes and Obesity Rates Near Sokoto Factory

Influence of Social Media on E-Cigarette Use: Stricter Regulations and Education Needed

Transforming Public Health Education in Africa: Strategic Reforms for a Healthier Future

AI-Driven Badminton Analysis: Enhancing Shot Detection and Player Performance Strategies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024