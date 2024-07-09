Left Menu

Harry Kane: England's Experience Key to Euro Success Against Netherlands

Harry Kane believes England's past tournament experiences will be crucial in their Euro 2024 semi-final against the Netherlands. Despite personal struggles this tournament, Kane emphasizes the importance of utilizing experience and disrupting defenses. He aims to lead England to back-to-back European Championship finals, a historic achievement for the team.

Harry Kane believes England's wealth of experience from recent tournaments will be instrumental when they face the Netherlands in the Euro 2024 semi-final on Wednesday. With a spot in the finals at stake, Kane is banking on his team's journey through the quarter-finals and beyond in their last four major tournaments.

Under Gareth Southgate, England reached the 2018 World Cup semi-finals, the Euro 2020 final, and the World Cup quarter-finals in 2022. Now in the Euro 2024 semi-finals, Kane has witnessed both lows and highs, from the early exit in 2016 to captaining the team's most successful period.

'You just use past experiences to help you,' Kane told journalists. 'We have players who've been in big international and club games. We'll lean on this experience to prepare and perform. Reaching back-to-back European Championship finals would be an amazing achievement.' Despite Kane's struggles in Germany, he remains pivotal in disrupting defenses and creating opportunities for his teammates.

