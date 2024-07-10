Argentina's Grit Leads to Copa America Final
Argentina's path to the Copa America final wasn't easy, says coach Lionel Scaloni. After a tough 2-0 semi-final win over Canada, highlighted by goals from Julian Alvarez and Lionel Messi, Argentina reached their third straight major tournament final. Scaloni highlighted the challenges faced and the potential last tournament for veteran players like Messi and Di Maria.
Argentina's journey to the Copa America final hasn't been smooth, according to coach Lionel Scaloni, who commended his players following their 2-0 semi-final victory over Canada. Despite facing a physically intense match from the 48th-ranked Canadian team, Argentina's superiority eventually emerged victorious.
Goals from Julian Alvarez and Lionel Messi secured Argentina's place in their third consecutive major tournament final, following their triumphs in the 2022 World Cup and the 2021 Copa America. Scaloni noted the difficulty of reaching another final, emphasizing the high expectations and the tough competition from Canada.
Senior players like Angel di Maria, who plans to retire post-tournament, and Messi are potentially marking the end of their international careers with this Copa America. Scaloni expressed the team's desire for these legends to enjoy their final moments, adding that Argentina could face either Uruguay or Colombia in the final.
(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Lionel Messi celebrates birthday with Argentine teammates ahead of match against Chile in Copa America 2024
Afghanistan's Dramatic Semi-Final Berth in T20 World Cup
Bangladesh captain Shanto pinpoints moment when they lost hope of reaching T20 WC semi-final
US Soccer Team Set for Fall Friendlies Against Canada, New Zealand, and Panama
Canada Urges Citizens to Exit Lebanon Amid Escalating Tensions