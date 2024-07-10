Argentina's Grit Leads to Copa America Final

Argentina's journey to the Copa America final hasn't been smooth, according to coach Lionel Scaloni, who commended his players following their 2-0 semi-final victory over Canada. Despite facing a physically intense match from the 48th-ranked Canadian team, Argentina's superiority eventually emerged victorious.

Goals from Julian Alvarez and Lionel Messi secured Argentina's place in their third consecutive major tournament final, following their triumphs in the 2022 World Cup and the 2021 Copa America. Scaloni noted the difficulty of reaching another final, emphasizing the high expectations and the tough competition from Canada.

Senior players like Angel di Maria, who plans to retire post-tournament, and Messi are potentially marking the end of their international careers with this Copa America. Scaloni expressed the team's desire for these legends to enjoy their final moments, adding that Argentina could face either Uruguay or Colombia in the final.

