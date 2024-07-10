Left Menu

Messi Leads Argentina to Copa America Final with Victory Over Canada

Lionel Messi's Argentina clinched a 2-0 win against Canada in the Copa America 2024 semifinals. This marks Argentina's 30th final appearance, with Messi contributing to both goals. They will face either Uruguay or Colombia in the final on Sunday.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-07-2024 10:56 IST | Created: 10-07-2024 10:56 IST
Argentina Football Team (Photo: Lisandro Martinez/X). Image Credit: ANI
  • United States

The Lionel Messi-led Argentina side triumphed 2-0 over Canada in the Copa America 2024 semifinals held at MetLife Stadium on Wednesday. This victory propels Argentina to their second consecutive final, where the defending champions will face the winner of the Uruguay-Colombia semifinal on Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. Notably, this will be a record-extending 30th final appearance for the Argentinian national team.

Messi's team has now reached a major final for the third consecutive time. The Albiceleste clinched the 2021 Copa America by defeating Brazil 1-0 and went on to win the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, overcoming France 4-2 on penalties after a 3-3 tie in extra time. In their latest encounter against Canada, Argentina showcased a dominant performance from the start, creating multiple chances and consistently pressuring their opponent's defense.

Manchester City striker Julian Alvarez opened the scoring in the 22nd minute with a skillful finish, assisted by Rodrigo De Paul. Captain Lionel Messi doubled the lead in the 51st minute with the help of Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernandez. This goal took Messi's international tally to 109, surpassing Iran's Ali Daei, and making him the second-highest goal scorer of all time, trailing only Cristiano Ronaldo's 130 goals. This also marked Messi's 14th goal in Copa America history.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

