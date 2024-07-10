Left Menu

Gautam Gambhir Appointed as Head Coach of India Men’s Cricket Team

Former opener Gautam Gambhir takes over as head coach of the India men's cricket team, succeeding Rahul Dravid. The Indian cricket team faces a packed calendar with crucial series and tournaments across all formats. Gambhir will aim to build on Dravid's successful tenure and navigate upcoming challenges.

Updated: 10-07-2024 11:18 IST | Created: 10-07-2024 11:18 IST
Team India head coach Gautam Gambhir (Photo: ICC). Image Credit: ANI
Former opener and left-hand batter Gautam Gambhir has been appointed as the new head coach of the India men's cricket team, marking a significant transition for Indian cricket amid the recent T20 World Cup celebrations.

In a departure from T20Is, stalwarts Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have retired, and Rahul Dravid has stepped down after an illustrious tenure that saw the team reaching the finals of ICC events in all three formats. Although Dravid's era brought only one trophy, the consistent final appearances were noteworthy.

Gambhir, who played pivotal roles in India's ICC title victories in 2007 and 2011, and mentored Kolkata Knight Riders to multiple IPL wins, will now lead a formidable Indian team through a packed calendar. He is set to face stern tests in the next cycle, beginning with a crucial tour down under against a resilient Australian side.

The Indian team recently topped the ICC World Test Championship standings after a compelling 4-1 series win against England. However, with tough upcoming series against Bangladesh, New Zealand, and Australia, Gambhir's mettle will be tested.

For the ODI format, India eyes redemption after a heartbreaking World Cup final loss at home. With the Champions Trophy and the Cricket World Cup on the horizon, a period of transition is expected as Gambhir plans for future leadership beyond Rohit Sharma.

In the T20 format, the team enjoys fresh glory but faces a rebuilding phase following the retirements of key players like Rohit, Virat Kohli, and Ravindra Jadeja. Selecting a new captain and identifying key positions will be crucial for Gambhir as India prepares to defend their title at home in 2027.

