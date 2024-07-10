Messi's Magic: Argentina Eyes Historic Third Major Title
Lionel Messi and Argentina are on the brink of securing their third consecutive major title, advancing to the Copa America final after a 2-0 win over Canada. Messi's 109th international goal and a stellar performance by Julián Álvarez highlighted the match, setting the stage for a historic victory.
Lionel Messi and Argentina took a significant step towards history, edging closer to a third consecutive major title by defeating Canada 2-0 on Tuesday night to secure a spot in the Copa America final.
Messi's 109th international goal and a brilliant effort from Julián Álvarez put the Albiceleste in command, emphasizing their dominance. Álvarez opened the scoring in the 22nd minute, while Messi's instinctive strike in the 51st minute sealed the victory.
Messi reflected on the team's journey, remarking on their impressive accomplishments and resilience. Argentina, undefeated in their last 10 games, will face either Uruguay or Colombia in the final, with hopes of matching Spain's record of consecutive titles.
(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)
