Shubman Gill Shines in India’s T20 Victory over Zimbabwe

Captain Shubman Gill struck a fluent half-century as India claimed a 23-run win over hosts Zimbabwe in the third T20 international in Harare on Wednesday, securing a 2-1 lead in the five-match series. A youthful India side, missing several World Cup squad members, elected to bat and posted a formidable 182 for four in their 20 overs.

Shubman Gill's impressive 66 off 49 balls, supported by Ruturaj Gaikwad's 49 from 28 balls, anchored India's innings. Zimbabwe's bowlers Blessing Muzarabani and Sikandar Raza managed to stem the run flow slightly with figures of 2-25 and 2-24, respectively.

Despite a poor start, Zimbabwe mounted a slight comeback with Dion Myers' unbeaten 65 contributing to a 77-run partnership with Clive Madande. However, Indian spinner Washington Sundar's 3-15 ensured that India secured a comfortable win.

