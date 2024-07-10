Left Menu

Shubman Gill Shines in India’s T20 Victory over Zimbabwe

Captain Shubman Gill's half-century helped India secure a 23-run win against Zimbabwe in the third T20 international in Harare. India posted a total of 182 for four, thanks to contributions from Gill and Ruturaj Gaikwad. Despite Dion Myers' unbeaten 65, Zimbabwe fell short, reaching 159 for six.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-07-2024 20:06 IST | Created: 10-07-2024 20:06 IST
Shubman Gill Shines in India’s T20 Victory over Zimbabwe
Shubman Gill

Captain Shubman Gill struck a fluent half-century as India claimed a 23-run win over hosts Zimbabwe in the third T20 international in Harare on Wednesday, securing a 2-1 lead in the five-match series. A youthful India side, missing several World Cup squad members, elected to bat and posted a formidable 182 for four in their 20 overs.

Shubman Gill's impressive 66 off 49 balls, supported by Ruturaj Gaikwad's 49 from 28 balls, anchored India's innings. Zimbabwe's bowlers Blessing Muzarabani and Sikandar Raza managed to stem the run flow slightly with figures of 2-25 and 2-24, respectively.

Despite a poor start, Zimbabwe mounted a slight comeback with Dion Myers' unbeaten 65 contributing to a 77-run partnership with Clive Madande. However, Indian spinner Washington Sundar's 3-15 ensured that India secured a comfortable win.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Adidas' Triumph Amid Nike's Setback: A New Era in Sportswear?

Adidas' Triumph Amid Nike's Setback: A New Era in Sportswear?

 Global
2
Govt Releases CCUS Framework for Consultation to Reduce CO2 Emissions

Govt Releases CCUS Framework for Consultation to Reduce CO2 Emissions

 New Zealand
3
Bringing Life Into Warzone: Mothers' Struggles in Gaza

Bringing Life Into Warzone: Mothers' Struggles in Gaza

 Global
4
Brazil's Quest for Redemption: Neymar's Influence on World Cup Hopes

Brazil's Quest for Redemption: Neymar's Influence on World Cup Hopes

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Solutions for EV Battery Recycling: An Advanced Optimization Framework

Strategic Timing in Renewable Energy Investments: Optimizing Costs and Emissions

AI-Powered Energy Management: Cutting Costs and Carbon Footprints in Dairy Farming

Navigating Risks in Uganda's Public-Private Partnerships: A Path to Infrastructure Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024