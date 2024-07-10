Gus Atkinson Shines on Debut as England Dominates West Indies

England were in command on 30 for one at tea after bowling West Indies out for 121 on the opening day of the first test at Lord's on Wednesday.

Ben Duckett was the England wicket to fall, caught behind on three off the bowling of Jayden Seales, with opener Zak Crawley on 24 and Ollie Pope on one at the interval. Earlier, fast bowler Gus Atkinson took seven wickets for 45 runs on his debut as England dismissed the West Indies in just under 42 overs.

Atkinson took three wickets in four balls at one point, just missing out on a hat-trick, as he recorded the best figures by an Englishman on debut since Dominic Cork's seven for 43, also against the West Indies, in 1995. James Anderson, playing in his 188th and final test before retirement, claimed his 701st wicket to end the Windies innings.

He is third on the all-time wicket-takers list and needs seven more to join Australian Shane Warne (708) in second place behind Sri Lanka's Muttiah Muralitharan (800). Mikyle Louis, the first man from his island of St Kitts to play test cricket for the West Indies, was his side's top scorer with 27 in only his eighth first-class appearance.

