Lawrence Cherono Handed Seven-Year Ban for Doping Violations

Kenyan marathon runner Lawrence Cherono has received a seven-year ban for violating anti-doping regulations, according to the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU).

Cherono was initially suspended in July 2022 after testing positive for trimetazidine in an out-of-competition sample. The athlete claimed he had stomach problems and had received an injection from a doctor, but later changed his story, attributing the positive test to a mix-up with his wife's medication.

The AIU imposed a four-year ban for the doping violation and an additional four-year ban for tampering, reducing the overall ban by one year due to his admission and acceptance.

