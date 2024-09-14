Jakob Ingebrigtsen's Half-Marathon Debut Capped by Diamond League Victory
Norwegian Olympic champion Jakob Ingebrigtsen will make his half-marathon debut in Copenhagen, shortly after his 1,500m victory in the Diamond League final in Brussels. This race follows a successful season, during which Ingebrigtsen also hinted at this new challenge on Instagram. He will compete against top athletes like Jacob Kiplimo and Sabastian Sawe.
The Copenhagen Half Marathon organizers confirmed the news on Saturday. Ingebrigtsen expressed excitement about testing himself at this new distance, which aligns well with his training regimen. However, he admitted uncertainty about his performance given his focus on the 1,500m track events this season.
Ingebrigtsen had hinted at this development in an Instagram post following his Diamond League win, captioned, 'What a great way to end the season… or?' The Norwegian athlete, a double Olympic champion, takes on this challenge against prominent competitors, including world record-holder Jacob Kiplimo and world champion Sabastian Sawe.
