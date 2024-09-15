Bangladesh Cricket Team Arrives in India with High Hopes and Confidence

The Bangladesh cricket team arrived in India on Sunday to play two Test matches and three T20Is, led by skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto. Fresh from a historic 2-0 series win in Pakistan, they are banking on their recent success to perform well against hosts India.

Upon arrival in Chennai, where the first Test will be played starting September 19, the team was welcomed warmly and placed under tight security measures. This includes armed personnel on their hotel floor, a decision taken following recent civil unrest in Bangladesh.

Despite India's higher ranking in the World Test Championship (WTC), Shanto believes that the outcome will depend on their performance over the five days. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has assured the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) of comprehensive security during their three-week stay.

