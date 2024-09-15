Left Menu

Indian Driver Kush Maini Survives Terrifying Formula 2 Crash

Indian driver Kush Maini survived a terrifying crash at the start of the Formula 2 feature race in Azerbaijan. His car stalled, leading to a collision involving other drivers. Despite the severe damage to his car, Maini was uninjured and is doing well. He received a 10-second penalty for the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Baku | Updated: 15-09-2024 19:10 IST | Created: 15-09-2024 19:10 IST
  • Country:
  • Azerbaijan

In a dramatic turn of events, Indian driver Kush Maini survived a horrifying crash on Sunday during the start of the Formula 2 feature race in Azerbaijan. The incident occurred on the opening lap, prior to the Formula 1 Grand Prix, when Maini's car stalled unexpectedly.

The sudden halt left fellow drivers Josep Maria Marti and Oliver Goethe unsighted, resulting in a massive collision that completely destroyed the rear of Maini's car. Miraculously, Maini emerged unscathed from the wreckage. His father, Gautam Maini, confirmed that all medical checkups were normal and that his son is doing fine.

Representing Invicta Racing in his second Formula 2 season, Maini currently sits 11th in the standings. Although stewards handed him a 10-second time penalty for causing the collision, which will convert into a five-place grid penalty in the next race, the incident highlights the persistent dangers in motorsport despite improved safety measures over the years.

(With inputs from agencies.)

