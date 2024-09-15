PSPB Clinches 4th Hockey India Championship in Dramatic Shootout
Petroleum Sports Promotion Board (PSPB) triumphed over Railway Sports Promotion Board (RSPB) in a thrilling shootout to secure the 4th Hockey India Senior Men Inter-Department National Championship. Services claimed third place after defeating FCI 4-0. The final saw PSPB edge out RSPB after a tied game ended in penalties.
- Country:
- India
In a heart-stopping finale, the Petroleum Sports Promotion Board (PSPB) emerged victorious against the Railway Sports Promotion Board (RSPB) in a tense shootout to secure the 4th Hockey India Senior Men Inter-Department National Championship title on Sunday.
Darshan Vibhav Gawkar initially put RSPB ahead, but Talwinder Singh's last-minute equalizer for PSPB resulted in a 1-1 draw by the end of regulation time, pushing the game into penalties.
Sumit Kumar, Shilanand Lakra, and captain Devindar Walmiki found the target in the shootout, while goalkeeper Pankaj Kumar Rajak's crucial saves sealed the victory for PSPB. Earlier, Services dominated FCI, winning 4-0 to secure third place.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Hockey India
- PSPB
- RSPB
- Shootout
- Championship
- Senior Men
- Inter-Department
- Penalties
- Victory
- Sports
ALSO READ
Wallabies Edge Argentina in Nail-Biting Rugby Championship Finale
Australia Clinches Narrow Victory Over Argentina in Weather-Hit Rugby Championship
Sahith Theegala's Honorable Move: Self-Imposed Penalty at Tour Championship
Jin Young Ko's Stunning Comeback at the FM Championship
Sahith Theegala's Integrity Shines at Tour Championship