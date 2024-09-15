Left Menu

PSPB Clinches 4th Hockey India Championship in Dramatic Shootout

Petroleum Sports Promotion Board (PSPB) triumphed over Railway Sports Promotion Board (RSPB) in a thrilling shootout to secure the 4th Hockey India Senior Men Inter-Department National Championship. Services claimed third place after defeating FCI 4-0. The final saw PSPB edge out RSPB after a tied game ended in penalties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 15-09-2024 19:44 IST | Created: 15-09-2024 19:44 IST
In a heart-stopping finale, the Petroleum Sports Promotion Board (PSPB) emerged victorious against the Railway Sports Promotion Board (RSPB) in a tense shootout to secure the 4th Hockey India Senior Men Inter-Department National Championship title on Sunday.

Darshan Vibhav Gawkar initially put RSPB ahead, but Talwinder Singh's last-minute equalizer for PSPB resulted in a 1-1 draw by the end of regulation time, pushing the game into penalties.

Sumit Kumar, Shilanand Lakra, and captain Devindar Walmiki found the target in the shootout, while goalkeeper Pankaj Kumar Rajak's crucial saves sealed the victory for PSPB. Earlier, Services dominated FCI, winning 4-0 to secure third place.

(With inputs from agencies.)

