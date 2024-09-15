PSPB Clinches 4th Hockey India Championship in Dramatic Shootout

In a heart-stopping finale, the Petroleum Sports Promotion Board (PSPB) emerged victorious against the Railway Sports Promotion Board (RSPB) in a tense shootout to secure the 4th Hockey India Senior Men Inter-Department National Championship title on Sunday.

Darshan Vibhav Gawkar initially put RSPB ahead, but Talwinder Singh's last-minute equalizer for PSPB resulted in a 1-1 draw by the end of regulation time, pushing the game into penalties.

Sumit Kumar, Shilanand Lakra, and captain Devindar Walmiki found the target in the shootout, while goalkeeper Pankaj Kumar Rajak's crucial saves sealed the victory for PSPB. Earlier, Services dominated FCI, winning 4-0 to secure third place.

(With inputs from agencies.)