Indian Women's Cricket Team Sharpens Mental Fortitude for T20 World Cup Clash

Indian players have been focusing on mental strength to improve performance, says skipper Harmanpreet Kaur ahead of the women's T20 World Cup. India, in Group A with Australia, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and New Zealand, aims to overcome their past tournament hurdles by enhancing mental stability during crucial moments.

Updated: 16-09-2024 16:38 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Indian players have been focusing on mental strength to improve performance, according to skipper Harmanpreet Kaur, as the women's T20 World Cup approaches.

India, runners-up in the 2020 edition, are drawn in Group A with six-time champions Australia, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and New Zealand. Kaur emphasizes the mental aspect to excel in critical moments.

'We have been working on mental strength for a while. The last 3-4 overs are crucial. If we can remain mentally stable, we can execute our best,' Kaur told Star Sports.

Despite near-misses in previous finals, Kaur believes mental fortitude can make a difference. India starts their campaign on October 4 against New Zealand, followed by games against Pakistan and Sri Lanka in Dubai, and Australia in Sharjah.

Kaur appreciates the diverse backgrounds of team members, which enriches their sporting journey.

(With inputs from agencies.)

