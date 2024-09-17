Left Menu

Ons Jabeur Ends 2024 Season Early Due to Shoulder Injury

Tunisia's Ons Jabeur has been sidelined for the rest of the 2024 season due to a persistent shoulder injury. The tennis star, who has fallen to 22nd in the world rankings, announced her decision after withdrawing from several major events. She plans to focus on charitable work during her recovery.

Ons Jabeur, Tunisia's top tennis player, has announced an early end to her 2024 season, citing a persistent shoulder injury. The 30-year-old, who has been struggling with various fitness issues, has seen her world ranking plummet to 22nd this year.

Jabeur, who had to withdraw from key tournaments including Cincinnati, Washington, and the U.S. Open, as well as missing the Paris Olympics due to knee troubles, shared the news on social media. 'This year has been extremely hard for me and as athletes, we know that recovery is part of the journey,' she said. 'Due to my ongoing shoulder injury, my medical team and I have made the difficult decision to step off the tennis circuit for the rest of the season.'

The former world number two revealed she would be focusing on charitable projects during her recovery and aims to return to action in Australia early next year.

