Ons Jabeur Ends 2024 Season Early Due to Shoulder Injury

Ons Jabeur, Tunisia's top tennis player, has announced an early end to her 2024 season, citing a persistent shoulder injury. The 30-year-old, who has been struggling with various fitness issues, has seen her world ranking plummet to 22nd this year.

Jabeur, who had to withdraw from key tournaments including Cincinnati, Washington, and the U.S. Open, as well as missing the Paris Olympics due to knee troubles, shared the news on social media. 'This year has been extremely hard for me and as athletes, we know that recovery is part of the journey,' she said. 'Due to my ongoing shoulder injury, my medical team and I have made the difficult decision to step off the tennis circuit for the rest of the season.'

The former world number two revealed she would be focusing on charitable projects during her recovery and aims to return to action in Australia early next year.

(With inputs from agencies.)