Women's T20 World Cup 2023 Set for Record Prize Money

Next month's Women's T20 World Cup will boast a record total of $7.96 million in prize money, as announced by the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Tuesday. The winning team will claim $2.34 million, marking a significant increase from the $1 million awarded to Australia for their 2023 victory.

Earlier this year, India received $2.45 million for capturing the men's T20 World Cup, with the total prize pool amounting to $11.25 million. The ICC explained that this move aligns with its strategy to prioritize women's cricket and accelerate its growth. The organization aims to provide equal prize money for equivalent positions and match victories in comparable events.

The losing finalists will earn $1.17 million, and each of the 10 participating teams is guaranteed $112,500. Originally scheduled in Bangladesh, the Women's T20 World Cup will now take place in the United Arab Emirates from October 3 to 20, following political unrest and violence in Bangladesh.

(With inputs from agencies.)