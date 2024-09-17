Left Menu

ICC Announces Equal Prize Money for Men's and Women's T20 World Cups

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has declared that starting from the upcoming women's T20 World Cup, both men and women will receive equal prize money in World Cups. The total prize pool for the women's tournament has been increased by 225% to USD 7.95 million, with the winners receiving USD 2.34 million.

Updated: 17-09-2024 15:57 IST
In a landmark move, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced that men and women will receive equal prize money in World Cups, beginning with the next month's women's T20 World Cup. The prize pool for the women's tournament has been increased to USD 7.95 million, marking a 225% hike.

The winners of the women's T20 World Cup will now take home USD 2.34 million, a significant increase from the USD one million the Australian women received when they won the title in 2023. This move ensures the ICC achieves its prize money equity goal seven years earlier than planned.

The ICC's decision signifies a monumental step towards gender parity in cricket, aligning with their strategy to elevate the women's game by 2032. The ninth edition of the women's tournament will be held in Dubai and Sharjah from October 3 to 20.

(With inputs from agencies.)

