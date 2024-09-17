Left Menu

Rohit Sharma Backs Emerging Stars Jaiswal, Sarfaraz, and Jurel for All-Format Success

India skipper Rohit Sharma has shown confidence in young talents Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sarfaraz Khan, and Dhruv Jurel, hoping they will excel across all cricket formats. The trio displayed promising performances in a recent series against England, and Sharma is optimistic about their future contributions to Indian cricket.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-09-2024 16:58 IST | Created: 17-09-2024 16:58 IST
Rohit Sharma Backs Emerging Stars Jaiswal, Sarfaraz, and Jurel for All-Format Success
Rohit Sharma (Photo: BCCI/X) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India's cricket captain, Rohit Sharma, has expressed strong support for budding talents Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sarfaraz Khan, and Dhruv Jurel, envisioning them as promising all-format players for the national team. This endorsement follows their remarkable performances in the recent Test series against England.

Sharma spoke candidly in a pre-series press conference before the Bangladesh Tests, emphasizing the minimal guidance required for these rising stars. 'Honestly, you don't need to speak too much to them. They're very new to Test cricket, Jaiswal, Jurel, Sarfaraz, all of them. We saw glimpses of what they can do with the bat, and Jurel, especially, with his gloves behind the stumps,' Sharma remarked.

The team captain highlighted their recent feats, such as Jurel's significant innings in the third and fourth Tests, Sarfaraz's solid performance in the middle order, and Jaiswal's standout 712 runs in the series, asserting their readiness and hunger for international cricket success. India's first Test against Bangladesh is set to commence on Thursday in Chennai, followed by the second Test in Kanpur.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Friedrich Merz Nominated as CDU Chancellor Candidate

Friedrich Merz Nominated as CDU Chancellor Candidate

 Global
2
Infosys and Metro Bank Partner to Revolutionize Banking Operations with AI

Infosys and Metro Bank Partner to Revolutionize Banking Operations with AI

 India
3
France's Radical New Law Targets Tech Titans Over Platform Misuse

France's Radical New Law Targets Tech Titans Over Platform Misuse

 Global
4
Deakin University Kicks Off Interactive Week 2024 in India

Deakin University Kicks Off Interactive Week 2024 in India

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering Rwanda's Economy: High-Potential Technologies for Sustainable Growth

Powering Liberia’s Future: Economic Growth, Energy Access, and Structural Reforms

Criminalization vs. Inclusion: The Global Divide on Rights for Sexual and Gender Minorities

Boosting Tax Compliance: Evaluating Indonesia's Door-to-Door Enforcement Strategy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024