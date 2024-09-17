Rohit Sharma Backs Emerging Stars Jaiswal, Sarfaraz, and Jurel for All-Format Success

India's cricket captain, Rohit Sharma, has expressed strong support for budding talents Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sarfaraz Khan, and Dhruv Jurel, envisioning them as promising all-format players for the national team. This endorsement follows their remarkable performances in the recent Test series against England.

Sharma spoke candidly in a pre-series press conference before the Bangladesh Tests, emphasizing the minimal guidance required for these rising stars. 'Honestly, you don't need to speak too much to them. They're very new to Test cricket, Jaiswal, Jurel, Sarfaraz, all of them. We saw glimpses of what they can do with the bat, and Jurel, especially, with his gloves behind the stumps,' Sharma remarked.

The team captain highlighted their recent feats, such as Jurel's significant innings in the third and fourth Tests, Sarfaraz's solid performance in the middle order, and Jaiswal's standout 712 runs in the series, asserting their readiness and hunger for international cricket success. India's first Test against Bangladesh is set to commence on Thursday in Chennai, followed by the second Test in Kanpur.

(With inputs from agencies.)