Gautam Gambhir Confident in India's Spin Challenge Ahead of Bangladesh Test Series

India head coach Gautam Gambhir on Wednesday expressed confidence in his batting unit's capability to negate quality spin bowling, a challenge they are expected to face in the Test series against Bangladesh.

India batters, including star batter Virat Kohli, struggled against Sri Lankan spinners in the ODI-leg of the recent away white-ball series, leading to a tinge of apprehension ahead of the Bangladesh rubber. Gambhir told the media on the eve of the opening Test, "Our batting unit has so much quality that it can take on any spin unit. There is a lot of difference between ODIs and Tests. It's all about the mindset and working and strengthening your defence and once you have it, then you play around it."

The former Indian opener also pointed out Bangladesh's experienced and talented bowlers like Shakib Al Hasan and Mahidi Hasan. He emphasized the importance of being prepared from day one. Gambhir underlined the need to respect all opponents and to play India's brand of cricket.

Gambhir also praised India's world-class bowlers like Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, and Ravichandran Ashwin, who have shifted India's cricketing focus towards bowling. He highlighted Bumrah's determination and ability to make a significant impact.

Lead spinners Ashwin and Jadeja will continue to play a crucial role with their versatility. Gambhir mentioned the absence of a pace-bowling all-rounder but noted the strong first-class structure and the wealth of spin all-rounders like Jadeja and Ashwin.

