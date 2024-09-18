India Eyes Top Spot in World Test Championship in Clash Against Bangladesh
India aims to clinch the top spot in the World Test Championship with a series sweep against Bangladesh. The series, led by captains Rohit Sharma and Najmul Hossain Shanto, starts in Chennai. India is bolstered by Rishabh Pant's return, while Bangladesh looks to build on their recent success against Pakistan.
India aims to secure the top position in the World Test Championship (WTC) standings with a series sweep against Bangladesh in a two-match series commencing in Chennai on Thursday.
Led by Rohit Sharma, India has a formidable record against their neighbors, winning 11 of their 13 previous encounters. Bangladesh, led by Najmul Hossain Shanto, is buoyed by their historic series win in Pakistan.
India welcomes wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant back after a serious crash, while Dhruv Jurel waits for his chance. Despite Mohammed Shami's absence due to injury, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj will lead India's pace attack. Bangladesh, confident after their Pakistan triumph, must adjust to the SG ball in Indian conditions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
