Left Menu

UP vs Punjab: Thrilling Finale Awaits in Junior Men's Hockey Championship

Uttar Pradesh will face Punjab in the finals of the Hockey India Junior Men's National Championship. Uttar Pradesh defeated Karnataka 3-1, while Punjab overcame Haryana in a shootout after a 4-4 draw.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jalandhar | Updated: 18-09-2024 18:43 IST | Created: 18-09-2024 18:43 IST
UP vs Punjab: Thrilling Finale Awaits in Junior Men's Hockey Championship
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh will face Punjab in the finals of the Hockey India Junior Men's National Championship, following convincing semi-final victories on Wednesday.

In the first semi-final, Uttar Pradesh triumphed over Karnataka with goals from Rajesh Yadav, Ajeet Kumar, and Fahad Khan. Despite Captain Sunil PB netting a consolation goal for Karnataka, UP secured a 3-1 win.

Punjab's match against Haryana ended in a dramatic 4-4 draw, but Punjab emerged victorious in a tense 7-6 shootout, setting the stage for an exciting final clash.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gary Kirsten Pushes For Consistent Cricket Style Across Pakistan Formats

Gary Kirsten Pushes For Consistent Cricket Style Across Pakistan Formats

 Pakistan
2
Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

 Global
3
International Youth Development Foundation and ACT Foundation Bring Hope to Underprivileged Children in Dadar

International Youth Development Foundation and ACT Foundation Bring Hope to ...

 India
4
Deakin University Kicks Off Interactive Week 2024 in India

Deakin University Kicks Off Interactive Week 2024 in India

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cybersecurity in Emerging Markets: Urgent Need for Investment and Global Collaboration

Tackling Energy Poverty in Romania: A Path to Financial Relief and Sustainable Solutions

Transforming Artisanal Mining: The World Bank's Vision for Sustainability and Economic Impact

Assessing Flood Risks: How Climate Change Threatens Financial Stability in the Netherlands

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024