UP vs Punjab: Thrilling Finale Awaits in Junior Men's Hockey Championship

Uttar Pradesh will face Punjab in the finals of the Hockey India Junior Men's National Championship, following convincing semi-final victories on Wednesday.

In the first semi-final, Uttar Pradesh triumphed over Karnataka with goals from Rajesh Yadav, Ajeet Kumar, and Fahad Khan. Despite Captain Sunil PB netting a consolation goal for Karnataka, UP secured a 3-1 win.

Punjab's match against Haryana ended in a dramatic 4-4 draw, but Punjab emerged victorious in a tense 7-6 shootout, setting the stage for an exciting final clash.

(With inputs from agencies.)