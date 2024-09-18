UP vs Punjab: Thrilling Finale Awaits in Junior Men's Hockey Championship
Uttar Pradesh will face Punjab in the finals of the Hockey India Junior Men's National Championship. Uttar Pradesh defeated Karnataka 3-1, while Punjab overcame Haryana in a shootout after a 4-4 draw.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Jalandhar | Updated: 18-09-2024 18:43 IST | Created: 18-09-2024 18:43 IST
- Country:
- India
Uttar Pradesh will face Punjab in the finals of the Hockey India Junior Men's National Championship, following convincing semi-final victories on Wednesday.
In the first semi-final, Uttar Pradesh triumphed over Karnataka with goals from Rajesh Yadav, Ajeet Kumar, and Fahad Khan. Despite Captain Sunil PB netting a consolation goal for Karnataka, UP secured a 3-1 win.
Punjab's match against Haryana ended in a dramatic 4-4 draw, but Punjab emerged victorious in a tense 7-6 shootout, setting the stage for an exciting final clash.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Iga Swiatek Powers Through to U.S. Open Quarter-Finals
Swiatek's Dominance Continues: Advances to U.S. Open Quarter-Finals
Iga Swiatek and Daniil Medvedev Make Strong Entries into US Open Quarter-Finals
Tragic Collision in Haryana: 8 Devotees Dead, 10 Injured
BJP Leadership Gathers to Finalize Haryana Assembly Election Candidates