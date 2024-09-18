Essex County Cricket Club Fined for Historical Racism

Essex County Cricket Club has been fined £100,000 ($132,190) after admitting to charges of racism between 2001 and 2010, the Cricket Regulator announced on Wednesday.

The charges were brought in June after a comprehensive investigation by the Cricket Regulator, which is an independent body from the ECB responsible for overseeing compliance in cricket.

Essex admitted to breaching Directive 3.3, related to the systemic use of racist and discriminatory language during the stated period. The Cricket Discipline Commission (CDC) panel held a sanctions hearing, resulting in the fine, with £50,000 suspended for two years. Essex has until Oct. 2 to appeal.

