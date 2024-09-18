Left Menu

Essex County Cricket Club Fined for Historical Racism

Essex County Cricket Club has been fined £100,000 ($132,190) for not addressing racist conduct between 2001 and 2010. The Cricket Regulator charged Essex in June following an investigation. Half of the fine is suspended for two years, and Essex can appeal the decision by Oct. 2.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-09-2024 20:08 IST | Created: 18-09-2024 20:08 IST
Essex County Cricket Club Fined for Historical Racism

Essex County Cricket Club has been fined £100,000 ($132,190) after admitting to charges of racism between 2001 and 2010, the Cricket Regulator announced on Wednesday.

The charges were brought in June after a comprehensive investigation by the Cricket Regulator, which is an independent body from the ECB responsible for overseeing compliance in cricket.

Essex admitted to breaching Directive 3.3, related to the systemic use of racist and discriminatory language during the stated period. The Cricket Discipline Commission (CDC) panel held a sanctions hearing, resulting in the fine, with £50,000 suspended for two years. Essex has until Oct. 2 to appeal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Red Bull's Strategic Shuffle: Promoting Talent Amid Key Departures

Red Bull's Strategic Shuffle: Promoting Talent Amid Key Departures

 United Kingdom
2
Gary Kirsten Pushes For Consistent Cricket Style Across Pakistan Formats

Gary Kirsten Pushes For Consistent Cricket Style Across Pakistan Formats

 Pakistan
3
Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

 Global
4
Fed's Revision: Lower Interest Rates Expected Amid Rising Unemployment

Fed's Revision: Lower Interest Rates Expected Amid Rising Unemployment

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cybersecurity in Emerging Markets: Urgent Need for Investment and Global Collaboration

Tackling Energy Poverty in Romania: A Path to Financial Relief and Sustainable Solutions

Transforming Artisanal Mining: The World Bank's Vision for Sustainability and Economic Impact

Assessing Flood Risks: How Climate Change Threatens Financial Stability in the Netherlands

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024