Essex County Cricket Club Fined for Historical Racism
Essex County Cricket Club has been fined £100,000 ($132,190) for not addressing racist conduct between 2001 and 2010. The Cricket Regulator charged Essex in June following an investigation. Half of the fine is suspended for two years, and Essex can appeal the decision by Oct. 2.
Essex County Cricket Club has been fined £100,000 ($132,190) after admitting to charges of racism between 2001 and 2010, the Cricket Regulator announced on Wednesday.
The charges were brought in June after a comprehensive investigation by the Cricket Regulator, which is an independent body from the ECB responsible for overseeing compliance in cricket.
Essex admitted to breaching Directive 3.3, related to the systemic use of racist and discriminatory language during the stated period. The Cricket Discipline Commission (CDC) panel held a sanctions hearing, resulting in the fine, with £50,000 suspended for two years. Essex has until Oct. 2 to appeal.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Norway Appeals Court Ruling: Lifting Oil Field Development Injunctions
Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena Challenges Medha Patkar's Defamation Appeal
Elon Musk's X Wins Appeal Against California's Social Media Law
Agoda and Sands China Ltd. Partner to Boost Macao's Tourism Appeal
Landmark Victory: London ExCel Centre Wins Pandemic-Related Insurance Appeal