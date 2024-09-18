Essex County Cricket Club Fined for Racism Failures

Essex County Cricket Club has been fined £100,000 after admitting to a charge of systemic racism that occurred between 2001 and 2010, according to a statement from England's Cricket Regulator released Wednesday.

The investigation, conducted by the Cricket Regulator and overseen by an independent Cricket Discipline Commission (CDC) panel, resulted in the sanctions decision. The panel also issued a caution and reprimand, with £50,000 of the fine suspended for two years.

Dave Lewis, interim director of the Cricket Regulator, expressed hope that the prosecution would prevent similar issues in the future and praised those who spoke out about their experiences. Essex has until October 2 to appeal the decision.

