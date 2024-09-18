Left Menu

Essex County Cricket Club Fined for Racism Failures

Essex County Cricket Club has been fined £100,000 after admitting to systemic racism from 2001 to 2010. The Cricket Regulator led the investigation, and a Cricket Discipline Commission panel issued the decision. Half of the fine is suspended for two years. The county club has until October 2 to appeal.

Updated: 18-09-2024 20:28 IST | Created: 18-09-2024 20:28 IST
Essex County Cricket Club Fined for Racism Failures

Essex County Cricket Club has been fined £100,000 after admitting to a charge of systemic racism that occurred between 2001 and 2010, according to a statement from England's Cricket Regulator released Wednesday.

The investigation, conducted by the Cricket Regulator and overseen by an independent Cricket Discipline Commission (CDC) panel, resulted in the sanctions decision. The panel also issued a caution and reprimand, with £50,000 of the fine suspended for two years.

Dave Lewis, interim director of the Cricket Regulator, expressed hope that the prosecution would prevent similar issues in the future and praised those who spoke out about their experiences. Essex has until October 2 to appeal the decision.

(With inputs from agencies.)

