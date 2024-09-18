Left Menu

Diamond League Increases Prize Money for 2025 Season

World Athletics announces an increase in prize money for the Diamond League track and field series next season, with the total amount reaching $9.2 million. The 2025 schedule includes 14 one-day meets and a two-day final in Zurich, offering gender-equal prize money ranging from $30,000 to $100,000 per discipline.

World Athletics has announced a significant increase in prize money for the upcoming Diamond League track and field series. The total amount to be paid out in 2025 will rise to an unprecedented $9.2 million, marking the highest figure since the series' inception in 2010.

This announcement comes as Sebastian Coe, the current president of World Athletics, campaigns for the presidency of the International Olympic Committee. The new prize money structure will see each discipline at the 14 scheduled one-day meets receiving between $30,000 and $50,000, while the two-day final in Zurich will offer between $60,000 and $100,000 per discipline. Notably, the prize money will be gender-equal.

The 2025 series is set to feature 14 one-day competitions culminating in the grand finale in Zurich in August, promising athletes lucrative rewards and heightened global attention.

(With inputs from agencies.)

