Basit Ali Rebukes Nathan Lyon's Bold 5-0 Prediction for BGT Series

Former Pakistan cricketer Basit Ali sharply criticized Australian spinner Nathan Lyon's recent comment predicting a 5-0 victory for Australia in the forthcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) series against India, labeling it as 'stupid.'

On Tuesday, Lyon expressed his prediction during the Willow Talk podcast when asked by former Australian cricketer Brad Haddin.

Basit did not mince words, stating such bold claims were unbecoming of a professional cricketer. He even appealed to Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin to respond. 'I will only say one thing about Nathan Lyon's stupid statement that Australia will defeat India by six Tests, but only by words. In the past two series, India has dominated Australia. Such comments don't suit cricketers. Ricky Ponting or former cricketers can make such statements. I request Ashwin to reply back and say that India will defeat Australia by 5-0,' Basit expressed on his YouTube channel.

Though the BGT series is slated for November, the excitement among players is already palpable. While Lyon remains confident of Australia's victory, fellow Aussie cricketer Travis Head offered a more balanced view, acknowledging the challenge posed by the Indian team. Speaking to Star Sports, Head shared, 'I don't feel like they're my favourite since we have played against them enough. Though extremely difficult to compete with, I have been in nice form and look forward to contributing to a successful summer for us.'

The much-anticipated Border-Gavaskar series between India and Australia is set to kick off on November 22, with the first Test taking place in Perth. (ANI)

