Harry Kane Questions Bayern Munich's Resilience Despite Goal Blitz

Harry Kane and Bayern Munich are riding a wave of goal-scoring success under new coach Vincent Kompany. Their latest victory, a 9-2 thrashing of Dinamo Zagreb in the Champions League, showcases their offensive prowess. However, England striker Kane remains cautious, pointing out the team's defensive frailties, notably the two goals they conceded just after half-time.

Kane emphasized the need for the team to maintain their first-half performance levels throughout the entire match. 'We got away with it today because we were able to step up another gear, but against top opposition, we could get punished,' he told broadcaster DAZN.

Bayern's defensive issues were evident as Zagreb closed the gap to 3-2 within minutes of the second half. The positioning of central defenders Dayot Upamecano and Kim Min-jae remains a concern. With upcoming pivotal matches in the Bundesliga, including a clash against Leverkusen, Bayern must address these weaknesses swiftly.

(With inputs from agencies.)