Richard Madley Returns to Conduct SA20 Season 3 Auction in Cape Town

Renowned Welsh auctioneer Richard Madley will headline the SA20 Season 3 player auction on October 1, promising a thrilling and professional event as teams finalize their squads. With his extensive experience from the IPL, Madley's return has generated significant excitement among local and international players.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-09-2024 16:11 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 16:11 IST
Richard Madley (Photo: SA20). Image Credit: ANI
Renowned Welsh auctioneer Richard Madley has been appointed to conduct the auctions for the SA20 league, scheduled to take place in Cape Town on October 1. Known for his role as the auctioneer in the Indian Premier League (IPL), Madley brings extensive experience and excitement to the SA20 auction process.

The SA20 media release announced, "SA20 is thrilled to announce the return of renowned auctioneer Richard 'The Hammerman' Madley for the Season 3 player auction taking place in Cape Town on 1 October." Teams will finalize their squads ahead of South Africa's premier T20 cricket league, starting on January 9, 2025.

Madley expressed his enthusiasm, recalling the marathon 10-hour auction from the first SA20 season. "There are some fantastic local and international players in this auction, and I'm expecting competitive bidding as teams finalize their squads," he stated. The final list of players will be released on September 25, featuring cricket superstars like Ben Stokes, Kane Williamson, and Joe Root.

(With inputs from agencies.)

