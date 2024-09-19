Italy Secures Spot in America's Cup Final After Thrilling Comeback
Italy will face Britain in the final of the America's Cup challenger series after defeating the U.S. with a 5-3 win. Despite technical issues, Italy secured their spot in the final starting on Sept. 26. The winning team will challenge New Zealand for the historic 'Auld Mug'.
Italy is set to face Britain in the final of the America's Cup challenger series, following a thrilling comeback with a decisive 5-3 victory over the U.S. semi-final opponents on Thursday.
The Italian team clinched the win in the first-to-five Louis Vuitton Cup semis, overcoming initial challenges after the British team had ended Switzerland's journey in Barcelona just a day prior. The final showdown begins on Sept. 26, where the winner will earn the right to challenge New Zealand's defenders for the coveted 'Auld Mug', a historic trophy dating back to 1851.
Celebrations erupted both on the water and ashore as Italy's co-helm Francesco Bruni jubilantly pumped his fists aboard the Italian AC75 after crossing the finish line. Despite suffering a dramatic breakage to a key part of their foiling monohull's rig, Italy's shore team worked tirelessly overnight to ensure the boat was race-ready. Co-helm Jimmy Spithill praised the boat builders and dedicated the victory to their relentless effort.
