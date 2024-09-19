Left Menu

Italy Secures Spot in America's Cup Final After Thrilling Comeback

Italy will face Britain in the final of the America's Cup challenger series after defeating the U.S. with a 5-3 win. Despite technical issues, Italy secured their spot in the final starting on Sept. 26. The winning team will challenge New Zealand for the historic 'Auld Mug'.

Updated: 19-09-2024 18:54 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 18:54 IST
Italy Secures Spot in America's Cup Final After Thrilling Comeback
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Italy is set to face Britain in the final of the America's Cup challenger series, following a thrilling comeback with a decisive 5-3 victory over the U.S. semi-final opponents on Thursday.

The Italian team clinched the win in the first-to-five Louis Vuitton Cup semis, overcoming initial challenges after the British team had ended Switzerland's journey in Barcelona just a day prior. The final showdown begins on Sept. 26, where the winner will earn the right to challenge New Zealand's defenders for the coveted 'Auld Mug', a historic trophy dating back to 1851.

Celebrations erupted both on the water and ashore as Italy's co-helm Francesco Bruni jubilantly pumped his fists aboard the Italian AC75 after crossing the finish line. Despite suffering a dramatic breakage to a key part of their foiling monohull's rig, Italy's shore team worked tirelessly overnight to ensure the boat was race-ready. Co-helm Jimmy Spithill praised the boat builders and dedicated the victory to their relentless effort.

(With inputs from agencies.)

