Italy Secures Spot in America's Cup Final After Thrilling Comeback

Italy is set to face Britain in the final of the America's Cup challenger series, following a thrilling comeback with a decisive 5-3 victory over the U.S. semi-final opponents on Thursday.

The Italian team clinched the win in the first-to-five Louis Vuitton Cup semis, overcoming initial challenges after the British team had ended Switzerland's journey in Barcelona just a day prior. The final showdown begins on Sept. 26, where the winner will earn the right to challenge New Zealand's defenders for the coveted 'Auld Mug', a historic trophy dating back to 1851.

Celebrations erupted both on the water and ashore as Italy's co-helm Francesco Bruni jubilantly pumped his fists aboard the Italian AC75 after crossing the finish line. Despite suffering a dramatic breakage to a key part of their foiling monohull's rig, Italy's shore team worked tirelessly overnight to ensure the boat was race-ready. Co-helm Jimmy Spithill praised the boat builders and dedicated the victory to their relentless effort.

