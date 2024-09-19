Jack Miller Returns to Pramac Racing Amid Major MotoGP Team Shakeup

Australian MotoGP rider Jack Miller will exit the Red Bull KTM team and make a comeback to Pramac Racing next season, according to a Thursday announcement. This move finalizes the grid for the 2025 season, with all 22 riders confirmed.

Miller will team up with Portuguese rider Miguel Oliveira in a Pramac Racing squad undergoing significant changes, switching from Ducati to Yamaha machines post-2024. With a seasoned MotoGP career, Miller previously competed for Honda, Ducati, and KTM, and had a stint with Pramac Racing from 2018 to 2020.

Despite strong showings with Ducati in 2021 and 2022, Miller's performance has waned with KTM. However, the Australian rider remains optimistic and sees his return as a chance to finish what he started.

(With inputs from agencies.)