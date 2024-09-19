Left Menu

Chelsea Defender Jorja Fox Suffers ACL Injury While on Loan at Crystal Palace

Chelsea's Jorja Fox has sustained an ACL injury while on loan at Crystal Palace. This is her second such injury in recent months. The club confirmed she will return to Chelsea for rehabilitation, amid a growing concern of ACL injuries in women's sports.

Chelsea defender Jorja Fox has suffered an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury during her loan spell at Crystal Palace, the club announced on Thursday. The 21-year-old had signed a new three-year contract with Chelsea in August before joining Palace on loan. She will now return to Chelsea to continue her rehabilitation.

Fox's injury is not her first; she sustained a similar ACL injury in May 2023 while on loan at Brighton & Hove Albion. Seeing England youth international Fox become the second Chelsea player after midfielder Sophie Ingle to suffer a similar fate this week raises significant concern.

ACL injuries in women's sports are on the rise. Factors such as increased workload and insufficient rest are contributing to this spike, as noted by the global soccer players union FIFPRO. In response, UEFA launched a women's health expert panel last December to address these injuries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

