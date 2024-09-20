Left Menu

Current Sports News Briefs Overview

This content provides a summary of recent notable events in sports, including Juan Soto's knee X-rays, Marc Lasry's potential purchase of the North Carolina Courage, Shohei Ohtani's historic achievement, and several other headlines across MLB, NFL, and WNBA.

The latest headlines in sports are making waves. New York Yankees star Juan Soto is scheduled for X-rays on his left knee following a collision with the wall during a game against the Seattle Mariners. Former Milwaukee Bucks co-owner Marc Lasry is reportedly nearing a deal to buy a controlling stake in the North Carolina Courage for $108 million. Meanwhile, Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Dodgers made history by becoming the first MLB player to achieve 50 home runs and 50 steals in a single season.

Other significant developments include the New York Jets placing DE Jermaine Johnson on injured reserve due to a ruptured Achilles tendon, and the Cleveland Browns' rookie Michael Hall Jr. pleading no contest to disorderly conduct. In the WNBA, Caitlin Clark's performances have driven record betting action, while Tina Charles of the Atlanta Dream set a new all-time rebounds record. The WNBA playoffs are set to kick off, with the Atlanta Dream facing the top-seeded New York Liberty.

