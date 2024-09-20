Left Menu

India's Cricket Transition: Ashwin and Jadeja's Successors

As veteran cricketers R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja approach the twilight of their careers, the focus turns to nurturing the next generation of players. Options like Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, and Manav Suthar are being considered to fill the consequential roles left by Ashwin and Jadeja in India's cricket team.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 20-09-2024 15:47 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 15:47 IST
  • Country:
  • India

India's cricket team faces a crucial transition as R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja approach the twilight of their careers. The 199-run stand between them against Bangladesh showcased their enduring value as lower-order batters, highlighting the need to identify capable successors.

According to a former cricketer, key contenders include Washington Sundar and Axar Patel, though both need to prove their skill across all formats. Manav Suthar, a promising left-arm spinner and lower-order batsman, also emerges as a strong candidate. Recently, Suthar's performance in the Duleep Trophy has caught attention, earning praise from former Ranji Trophy winner Vineet Saxena.

The challenge extends beyond bowlers, as India must also prepare for the eventual departures of senior players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Selectors are keen on a phased transition to avoid the setbacks faced by Australia in the early 80s. The foundation of grassroots cricket in India promises a bright future as emerging talents are primed for the big stage.

