Glenn Phillips Reaches 3,000 Runs in International Cricket During Test Against Sri Lanka

New Zealand all-rounder Glenn Phillips surpassed 3,000 international runs during the first Test against Sri Lanka. Despite frequent wickets, vital contributions from Tom Latham, Kane Williamson, Daryl Mitchell, and a brisk 49* from Phillips helped New Zealand secure a 35-run lead over Sri Lanka.

Glenn Phillips. (Photo- SRH X). Image Credit: ANI
New Zealand all-rounder Glenn Phillips has achieved a significant milestone, completing 3,000 runs in international cricket. Phillips accomplished this feat during the first Test against Sri Lanka at Galle.

Phillips showcased his batting prowess in the first innings with a rapid 49* off 48 balls, hitting two fours and five sixes at a strike rate exceeding 102. Across 116 matches, Phillips has accumulated 3,025 runs at an average of 33.98, including two centuries and 17 fifties. His highest score is 108.

In Test cricket, Phillips has amassed 415 runs in eight matches at an average of 37.72 and a strike rate of 75.18, with a highest score of 87. In 30 ODIs, he has scored 735 runs at an average of 35.00 and a strike rate of 97.48. In T20Is, Phillips has scored 1,875 runs at an average of 32.89, boasting a strike rate of over 142.15.

During the match, Sri Lanka, opting to bat first, scored 305, thanks to Kamindu Mendis (114) and Kusal Mendis (50). For New Zealand, William O'Rourke shone with the ball, taking 5/55, while Ajaz Patel and Glenn Phillips claimed two wickets each.

In response, New Zealand managed 340, with half-centuries from Tom Latham (70), Kane Williamson (55), and Daryl Mitchell (57). Phillips' aggressive 49* helped secure a 35-run lead. Despite their efforts, Sri Lankan bowlers Prabath Jayasuriya (4/136) and Ramesh Mendis (3/101) restricted New Zealand's lead.

