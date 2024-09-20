Left Menu

Mithali Raj: India's Advantage in the Women's T20 World Cup in UAE

Mithali Raj believes India will have an advantage in the Women's T20 World Cup, as conditions in the UAE are similar to those in India. The tournament will be held from October 3 in Dubai and Sharjah. She advises against complacency, emphasizing that all teams will be well-prepared.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-09-2024 17:48 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 17:48 IST
Mithali Raj: India's Advantage in the Women's T20 World Cup in UAE
Mithali Raj
  • Country:
  • India

Former Indian women's cricket captain Mithali Raj predicts that India will have a distinct advantage in the upcoming Women's T20 World Cup, set to be played in the UAE. The conditions in Dubai and Sharjah closely mirror those in India, she noted during an interview with Star Sports.

The ICC moved the event from Bangladesh to the UAE due to political unrest, and the tournament will commence on October 3. Despite the advantageous conditions, Raj issued a warning against complacency, stressing that every team will come fully prepared for the competition.

The Indian women's team has consistently reached finals in ICC events but has yet to claim a global title. Mithali emphasized the importance of this tournament and expressed her hopes for India's victory, even as she transitions to a broadcasting role.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Colombia Halts Peace Talks with ELN After Deadly Attack

Colombia Halts Peace Talks with ELN After Deadly Attack

 Global
2
U.S. Dollar's Rollercoaster: Fed's Rate Cut and Market Reaction

U.S. Dollar's Rollercoaster: Fed's Rate Cut and Market Reaction

 Global
3
Sudan's Path to Peace: Army and RSF Leaders Respond to Biden's Call

Sudan's Path to Peace: Army and RSF Leaders Respond to Biden's Call

 Global
4
Strategic Synergy: Quad Summit in Delaware Set to Reaffirm Global Ties

Strategic Synergy: Quad Summit in Delaware Set to Reaffirm Global Ties

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gaps: Social Protection in Indonesia’s Remote Areas Faces Key Challenges

Protecting Kenya's Fisheries: How Social Protection Can Save Livelihoods and the Environment

Navigating the Complex Path to Successful Subsidy Reform: Behavioral Insights Lead the Way

Resilient Roads: Cambodia’s Strategy to Safeguard Development Against Floods

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024