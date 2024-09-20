Mithali Raj: India's Advantage in the Women's T20 World Cup in UAE

Former Indian women's cricket captain Mithali Raj predicts that India will have a distinct advantage in the upcoming Women's T20 World Cup, set to be played in the UAE. The conditions in Dubai and Sharjah closely mirror those in India, she noted during an interview with Star Sports.

The ICC moved the event from Bangladesh to the UAE due to political unrest, and the tournament will commence on October 3. Despite the advantageous conditions, Raj issued a warning against complacency, stressing that every team will come fully prepared for the competition.

The Indian women's team has consistently reached finals in ICC events but has yet to claim a global title. Mithali emphasized the importance of this tournament and expressed her hopes for India's victory, even as she transitions to a broadcasting role.

(With inputs from agencies.)