Tom Latham Surpasses Martin Crowe, Becomes New Zealand's Fifth-Highest Run-Scorer in Test Cricket

New Zealand wicketkeeper-batsman Tom Latham has surpassed the legendary Martin Crowe to become the country's fifth-highest run-scorer in Test cricket. Latham achieved the milestone during the ongoing first Test against Sri Lanka in Galle.

In the first innings, Latham played a composed knock, scoring 70 runs off 111 balls, including six boundaries. His strike rate was over 63. After 81 Tests, Latham has amassed 5,488 runs at an average of 40.05, with 13 centuries and 29 fifties. His highest score remains 264 not out.

Martin Crowe, in comparison, had scored 5,444 runs in 77 Tests at an average of 45.36, with 17 centuries and 18 fifties. His career-best score was 299. Currently, Kane Williamson leads the run-scoring charts for New Zealand with 8,798 runs at an average of 54.98, including 32 centuries and 45 fifties. His top score is 251.

In the match, Sri Lanka opted to bat first and posted 305, thanks to stellar efforts from Kamindu Mendis (114) and Kusal Mendis (50). For New Zealand, William O'Rourke was the standout bowler with figures of 5/55, while Ajaz Patel and Glenn Phillips chipped in with two wickets each. Tim Southee took one.

New Zealand's innings saw regular wickets but also significant partnerships. Latham (70), Kane Williamson (55), and Daryl Mitchell (57) all contributed crucial fifties. Glenn Phillips provided a late surge with an unbeaten 49 off 48 balls, taking New Zealand to 340 and securing a 35-run lead. Key partnerships, including a 73-run stand between Latham and Williamson, and another between Blundell and Mitchell, stabilized the innings.

Sri Lankan bowlers Prabath Jayasuriya (4/136) and Ramesh Mendis (3/101) ensured the lead did not extend too far. As the match progresses, Sri Lanka will aim for a substantial second-innings lead to set a formidable target for New Zealand. (ANI)

