Dubois' Trainer Overcomes Illness for Crucial Joshua Bout

Daniel Dubois' trainer, Don Charles, intends to stand by his fighter during the IBF heavyweight champion's match against Anthony Joshua, even after being bedridden due to a severe head cold.

Speaking to British radio station talkSPORT before the weigh-in on Friday, Charles explained that he has stayed away from Dubois to avoid infecting him. Addressing rumors that he had been dismissed, Charles firmly denied any fallout with Dubois.

Charles confirmed he planned to be in Dubois' corner at Wembley Stadium for the title defense. Meanwhile, Anthony Joshua aims to reclaim the heavyweight title for the third time.

