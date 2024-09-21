India Sets Mammoth Target in Opening Test Against Bangladesh

India has set a mammoth 515-run target for Bangladesh to win the opening Test after declaring their second innings at 287 for four on Saturday. Dominated by centuries from Rishabh Pant and Shubman Gill, India resumed at 81/3 and continued their strong batting performance.

Pant, making a remarkable return to Test cricket after 634 days due to a severe car crash, scored his sixth Test century, equalling former captain MS Dhoni's record for most centuries by an Indian wicketkeeper. Following Pant's departure for 109, Gill achieved his fifth Test century with a composed innings.

Earlier, Bangladesh was bowled out for just 149 in response to India's first innings score of 376, during a dramatic day that saw a record 17 wickets fall at MA Chidambaram Stadium.

