Shockwaves as Germany's Ter Stegen Sidelined for Eight Months Following Knee Injury

Germany's head coach Julian Nagelsmann expressed his shock as Marc-Andre ter Stegen faces an eight-month hiatus following a knee operation. Ter Stegen, injured in a match against Villarreal, has had prior knee surgeries. Nagelsmann now turns to uncapped keepers Oliver Baumann and Alexander Nubel in upcoming Nations League matches.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-09-2024 11:25 IST | Created: 24-09-2024 11:25 IST
Germany head coach Julian Nagelsmann expressed his dismay following the severe knee injury suffered by Marc-Andre ter Stegen that will keep the goalkeeper sidelined for at least eight months. The Barcelona player underwent surgery for a patella tendon rupture in his right knee, confirmed Barcelona on Monday.

Ter Stegen, 32, sustained the injury after an awkward fall during Barcelona's 5-1 LaLiga victory over Villarreal on Sunday. He has a history of knee problems, having undergone surgeries in both the 2019-20 and 2020-21 seasons. The injury adds to the German squad's woes after Manuel Neuer's international retirement in August.

"The news of Marc's injury was a big shock for us. We will miss him a lot on and off the pitch," said Nagelsmann. To fill the void, Nagelsmann has turned to uncapped goalkeepers Oliver Baumann of TSG Hoffenheim and Alexander Nubel of VfB Stuttgart for the upcoming Nations League fixtures against Bosnia and Netherlands in October.

(With inputs from agencies.)

