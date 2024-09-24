Left Menu

Gautam Gambhir Brings a Relaxed Leadership Style to Indian Cricket Team, Says Ashwin

Ravichandran Ashwin appreciates Gautam Gambhir's relaxed leadership compared to Rahul Dravid's regimented style, highlighting Gambhir's ability to create a lively dressing room atmosphere. Gambhir, who succeeded Dravid after the T20 World Cup, is praised for his approachable demeanor, which contrasts with Dravid's strict approach.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 24-09-2024 15:25 IST | Created: 24-09-2024 15:25 IST
Gautam Gambhir Brings a Relaxed Leadership Style to Indian Cricket Team, Says Ashwin
Gautam Gambhir
  • Country:
  • India

Veteran Indian cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin has commended Gautam Gambhir for his relaxed and approachable leadership style, contrasting it with the more regimented approach of his predecessor, Rahul Dravid. Ashwin elaborated that Gambhir's easygoing attitude fosters a vibrant environment within the team, dubbing him a 'relaxed Rancho'.

Gambhir took over the reins from Dravid post the T20 World Cup victory in July, where Dravid had adhered to a strict and ordered fashion of management. According to Ashwin, Gambhir's methodology revolves around easing pressure off the players and creating a more people-friendly atmosphere.

In their first Test series under Gambhir's mentorship, the Indian team has already secured a win against Bangladesh, heralding a promising start. Meanwhile, Rishabh Pant's triumphant return to the Test side after recovering from a severe car accident has also been noteworthy, reinforcing his cricketing prowess and resilience.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Narendra Modi Highlights India's Growth at Tech Roundtable in New York

Narendra Modi Highlights India's Growth at Tech Roundtable in New York

 Global
2
Cyber Warfare Escalates: Taiwanese Group Targets Mainland China

Cyber Warfare Escalates: Taiwanese Group Targets Mainland China

 Global
3
Bitcoin Surges Amid Federal Reserve Rate Cuts

Bitcoin Surges Amid Federal Reserve Rate Cuts

 Singapore
4
Modi Strengthens Bilateral Ties with World Leaders at UNGA

Modi Strengthens Bilateral Ties with World Leaders at UNGA

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking the Digital Economy: How Electronic Signatures Drive Trust and Security

Urban vs Rural: Real-Time Indicators in Forecasting Household Welfare During the Pandemic

Understanding Trust in C2C E-Commerce: Key Influencers and Pathways for Future Study

Exploring Soundscapes in Robotic Storytelling: Effects on Engagement and Genre Variation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024