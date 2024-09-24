Gautam Gambhir Brings a Relaxed Leadership Style to Indian Cricket Team, Says Ashwin

Veteran Indian cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin has commended Gautam Gambhir for his relaxed and approachable leadership style, contrasting it with the more regimented approach of his predecessor, Rahul Dravid. Ashwin elaborated that Gambhir's easygoing attitude fosters a vibrant environment within the team, dubbing him a 'relaxed Rancho'.

Gambhir took over the reins from Dravid post the T20 World Cup victory in July, where Dravid had adhered to a strict and ordered fashion of management. According to Ashwin, Gambhir's methodology revolves around easing pressure off the players and creating a more people-friendly atmosphere.

In their first Test series under Gambhir's mentorship, the Indian team has already secured a win against Bangladesh, heralding a promising start. Meanwhile, Rishabh Pant's triumphant return to the Test side after recovering from a severe car accident has also been noteworthy, reinforcing his cricketing prowess and resilience.

(With inputs from agencies.)