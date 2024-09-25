Left Menu

Barcelona Coach Confident in Iñaki Peña Amid Ter Stegen's Absence

Barcelona coach Hansi Flick expressed confidence in goalkeeper Iñaki Peña to fill in for the injured Marc-André ter Stegen. Despite Ter Stegen's extended absence due to a knee injury, Flick believes that Peña is prepared to take on the role. The team is not rushing to find a replacement.

Barcelona coach Hansi Flick is confident that Iñaki Peña can maintain his position as the team's starting goalkeeper in the absence of injured Marc-André ter Stegen.

Flick emphasized on Tuesday that the club feels no pressure to find a replacement for Ter Stegen, who is sidelined for several months with a serious knee injury.

"Iñaki is doing really well," Flick said ahead of the team's home match against Getafe in the Spanish league on Wednesday. "He's absolutely a professional goalkeeper; he trained very hard for this. For a second goalkeeper, it's always hard to stay focused, but what I see is that he's focused and ready to play."

Ter Stegen, one of the team's captains and Barcelona's long-time starter, suffered a complete tendon rupture in his right knee during a 5-1 win at Villarreal on Sunday.

"I feel truly grateful to all the Barça fans, teammates, rivals, clubs and friends for the support and love you've shown me since Sunday," he wrote on Instagram. "I'm thankful to Villarreal supporters for their respect at the stadium. I feel positive and strong; now I focus on my recovery."

Flick mentioned that Barcelona might explore the market for a new goalkeeper due to the young age of the other backups behind 25-year-old Peña.

"We have to see what we are doing; we will talk later," Flick added. "But we are not under pressure; we are really confident with Iñaki."

The 32-year-old Ter Stegen had started all seven of Barcelona's games this season. His appearance against Villarreal marked his 289th with the club, placing him third on the club's all-time list of appearances for goalkeepers.

Barcelona maintains a perfect record in the Spanish league, winning all six games so far.

(With inputs from agencies.)

