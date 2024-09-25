Top Sports News: EuroLeague Investment, Alcaraz Joins ATP Finals, and More

Private equity firm BC Partners is in exclusive negotiations to acquire a minority stake in the EuroLeague basketball competition, outpacing its rivals such as General Atlantic and Saudi Arabia's SURJ Sports Investment, reports the Financial Times. A deal could be in place within a month, based on insider information.

Carlos Alcaraz has confirmed his place in the ATP Finals to be held in Turin, joining top tennis players like Jannik Sinner and Alexander Zverev. Alcaraz, who won the French Open and Wimbledon this year, brings his Grand Slam count to four and adds a silver medal from the Paris Olympics.

In Major League Baseball, the Pittsburgh Pirates have designated Rowdy Tellez for assignment, avoiding a $200,000 performance bonus. Tellez narrowly missed the bonus by just four plate appearances this season.

The Los Angeles Sparks part ways with head coach Curt Miller after a disappointing 8-32 season. Miller exits with a record of 25-55 over two seasons, marking the team's fourth consecutive year missing the playoffs.

