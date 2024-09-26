Left Menu

Manjrekar Criticizes Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli for Skipping Duleep Trophy

Former Indian cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar criticized Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli for not participating in the Duleep Trophy, stating it was detrimental to both Indian cricket and the players. Despite missing the tournament, both are expected to make a strong comeback in the upcoming Tests against Bangladesh.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-09-2024 09:44 IST | Created: 26-09-2024 09:44 IST
Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. (Photo- Sachin Tendulkar X). Image Credit: ANI
Former Indian cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar has expressed concern over star batters Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli missing out on the recently-concluded Duleep Trophy, calling it detrimental to Indian cricket and the players themselves. India A emerged victorious in the tournament, which saw participation from several Indian internationals, including Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul, and others.

In the first Test against Bangladesh in Chennai, which marked Rohit's return after five months and Virat's after eight months, both players showed signs of rust. Rohit managed scores of five and six, while Virat made six and 17 in his innings. Manjrekar, speaking to ESPNCricinfo, stated, "I am not worried, but I am sure somebody made a note of the fact that they would have been better off had they played some red-ball cricket."

He added, "Skipping the Duleep Trophy was not beneficial for Indian cricket or for Rohit and Virat. Had they played, things might have been different." However, Manjrekar backed the experienced duo to stage a strong comeback in the ongoing series. India clinched the first Test by a commanding 280-run margin, with key performances from Ravichandran Ashwin, Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant, and Jasprit Bumrah.

Looking ahead, the Indian team has decided to retain the same squad for the second Test in Kanpur, starting September 27. The squad includes Rohit Sharma (C), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, among others.

(With inputs from agencies.)

ChatGPT and Stock Forecasts: Examining AI’s Behavioral Biases in Financial Markets

Bridging Agricultural Gaps in Conflict: The Success of Ukraine’s Digital Support Programs

The Economic Impact of Syrian Refugees on Jordan: Labor Gains, Export Struggles

From Trade Agreements to Labor Gains: Cambodia's Path to Reducing Informality

