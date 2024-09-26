Manjrekar Criticizes Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli for Skipping Duleep Trophy

Former Indian cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar has expressed concern over star batters Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli missing out on the recently-concluded Duleep Trophy, calling it detrimental to Indian cricket and the players themselves. India A emerged victorious in the tournament, which saw participation from several Indian internationals, including Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul, and others.

In the first Test against Bangladesh in Chennai, which marked Rohit's return after five months and Virat's after eight months, both players showed signs of rust. Rohit managed scores of five and six, while Virat made six and 17 in his innings. Manjrekar, speaking to ESPNCricinfo, stated, "I am not worried, but I am sure somebody made a note of the fact that they would have been better off had they played some red-ball cricket."

He added, "Skipping the Duleep Trophy was not beneficial for Indian cricket or for Rohit and Virat. Had they played, things might have been different." However, Manjrekar backed the experienced duo to stage a strong comeback in the ongoing series. India clinched the first Test by a commanding 280-run margin, with key performances from Ravichandran Ashwin, Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant, and Jasprit Bumrah.

Looking ahead, the Indian team has decided to retain the same squad for the second Test in Kanpur, starting September 27. The squad includes Rohit Sharma (C), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, among others.

