Thrilling Semi-Finals Ahead in 95th All-India MCC-Murugappa Gold Cup Hockey

In an exhilarating turn of events, the 95th All-India MCC-Murugappa Gold Cup Hockey semi-final lineup is set, featuring Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) against the Indian Army and Railway Sports Promotion Board (RSPB) taking on Odisha.

IOC, in a heart-stopping Pool B match on Thursday, secured a 5-5 draw against National Centre of Excellence (NCOE), Bhopal, showcasing a great offensive and defensive play. IOC initially led 2-0 before NCOE clawed back, taking a 3-2 lead, only for IOC to equalize just before half-time.

In the second half, both teams continued to exchange goals, with NCOE leading again at the 43rd minute. But IOC matched each goal, finally making it 5-5 in the 59th minute, finishing the group stage with three wins and one draw, accumulating 10 points.

Meanwhile, defending champions RSPB stormed into the semi-finals with a dominant performance over the Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu (HUTN). The Railways squad overwhelmed the home team with an aggressive attack strategy, featuring goals by Pardeep Singh, Aditya Singh, Shivam Anand, and Joginder Singh, sealing their place in the semi-finals.

